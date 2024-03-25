AP: Gov’t school students on a mission to bring back sparrows

Over the last two years, children from a small village near Tadepalligudem in West Godavari district, Andhra Pradesh have raised awareness about the decline in sparrow population in the district. On March 20, environmental and avian enthusiasts around the world commemorated World Sparrow Day, emphasising the importance of preserving the small bird species.

It has been discovered that the population of sparrows is declining for a variety of reasons, including unfriendly architecture in our homes, chemical fertilisers in our crops, noise pollution that disrupts acoustic ecology, and poisonous exhaust fumes from cars. The primary cause of this species' decline is unknown, however, it is suspected that the lack of nesting sites due to modernisation, development, and deforestation can contribute to its extinction.



Students from Class III and V at Zilla Parishad High School in Dandagarr village went on a quest to conserve birds. They approached their school's headmaster, Ch Chandrasekhar, who promptly took action and arranged for the construction of sparrow nests. To safeguard the environment, the children collect money and build sparrow nests.

“Our day begins with the chirping of sparrows. The students came to me for help in building bird nests. Last year, we put up a birdhouse and raised awareness regarding the role of sparrows in protecting the ecosystem. We explained to the children about the decreasing number of sparrows due to urbanisation. As more sparrows started nesting in the birdhouse, more students were interested and involved in the initiative,” the headmaster told The New Indian Express.



“The students have a soft spot for birds, especially sparrows. They provide food, water and shelter to protect these little species. They recently conducted a two-day campaign to protect them and also planted trees,” he added.



"Sometimes, sparrows even have babies in these birdhouses. We keep an eye on them and love giving them names. Our goal is not only to raise awareness among our students but also to encourage them to take the initiative and work for society in the future," the students said.