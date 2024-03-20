NEET-PG 2024 preponed: New exam date is June 23, 2024

Intially sheduled for July 7, 2024, National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET-PG) will now be held on June 23, 2024. The exam has been preponed, as per a public notice put out by the National Medical Comission today, Wednesday, March 20.

It may be recalled that it was initially, as per the examination schedule released by National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), the medical entrance test was schedule for July 7, 2024. Now, the date specified by NMC in it's new notice stated the date as June 23, 2024.

"In a meeting held by the Post Graduate Medical Education Board (PGMEB), National Medical Commission with Medical Counseling Committee, Directorate General for Health Sciences and National Board of Examinations for Medical Sciences, the following timeline has been decided", read the notice signed by Aujemnder Singh, Deputy Secretary, PGMEB.

It also informed the following dates:

Conduct of NEET PG-2024: June 23, 2024

Declaration of result: By July 15, 2024

Counselling: August 5, 2024 to October 15, 2024

Start of academic session: September 16, 2024

Last date of joining: October 21, 2024