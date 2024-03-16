Karnataka students, parents file plea against Board exams for Classes V, VII, IX, XI

The RTE (Right to Education) Students and Parents Association pleaded before the Karnataka High Court on Friday, March 15, that the state government did not follow the due procedure of law while issuing notifications for the Board examinations for Classes V, VIII, IX, and XI, amounting to fraud

According to a report by The New Indian Express, Advocate A Velan, counsel for the association, appeared before a division bench of Justices K Somashekar and Rajesh Rai K during the hearing of the state government's appeals against a single judge's order to cancel the Board examinations.



The lawyer argued that the Karnataka Education Act requires the state government to communicate with parents, teachers, and schools before holding Board exams that affect a large number of students. Even the Right to Education Act does not permit Board exams for elementary school students aged 6 to 14. The state's judgement completely disregards the Act, as well as the rights of parents and pupils.



The petitioners' counsel requested that they submit their arguments by Monday. The court expressed its displeasure, citing the urgency of the situation and the uncertainty surrounding the examinations among students and parents.

The court adjourned for further hearing to Monday, cautioning that if the petitioners' lawyer does not appear and argue on Monday, the arguments will be considered closed.