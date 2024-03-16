Jilted lover kills paramedical student, arrested in UP

A jilted lover has been detained on allegations of murdering a paramedical student, whose body was discovered with grievous injuries near the Sonai Canal bridge on the Saifai-Etawah route in Kanpur, police said on Friday, March 15.



Despite being married, the accused, Mahendra Batham, has been pressuring the minor into an affair, IANS reports.

He admitted to the crime, and the police are now questioning him for more information.



Priya Mishra, 21, a first-year para-medical student from Aurraiya, was allegedly stabbed to death with a sharp-edged weapon to the neck on Thursday, March 14, according to Etawah Senior Superintendent of Police Sanjay Varma.



Initial investigation found that she left the college campus at midday with a fellow student and did not have her mobile phone with her.



When Priya did not arrive at the hostel or attend classes, the warden contacted her parents.

The body was discovered 10 km away from the university. According to the police, the cause of death was an injury on her neck by either a sharp instrument or a close-range gunshot.



Students of the university staged protests after the news was out, demanding that the person responsible for her death be arrested.