UPPSC paper leak: UP police STF arrests two people

Two people have been arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Police's Special Task Force (STF) for their involvement in the leakage of the Review Officer (RO) and Assistant Review Officer (ARO) exam papers, which were administered by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC), PTI reports.

The examination was held across the state on February 11.



In response to reports of widespread exam paper leaks, the exam was called off by the state government on March 2.



"One Arun Kumar Singh and Saurabh Shukla both a native of Pratapgarh were arrested on Thursday in connection with the paper leak," says a press statement issued by the STF on Thursday, March 14.

The two were summoned to the STF headquarters, where they were questioned and placed under custody.

A day before the test, STF claims that the two received a copy of the paper on their phones from another "mastermind". After that, the two charged money for sending the paper to additional people.

Investigations into the situation are ongoing, according to STF officials.



As per the statement, the names of the arrested suspects will be included in the police report regarding the paper leak that was filed in the Kaushambi district.

The FIR was filed under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating by enticement), 467 (forgery of valuable documents), 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating), and 471 (passing a forged document off as real).