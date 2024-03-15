POCSO case on former Karnataka CM Yediyurappa transferred to CID

Officials announced today, Friday, March 15, that the Karnataka government has chosen to hand over the investigation into the case filed under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against former Chief Minister and prominent Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) leader BS Yediyurappa to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

Alok Mohan, the Director General and Inspector General of Police in Karnataka, issued an order transferring the case to the CID.

"The case registered in Bengaluru City Sadashivnagar Police Station under crime number 0084/2024 under sections Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act 2012 is transferred to CID for further investigation with immediate effect. The case file should be handed over to CID for further investigation, forthwith," read the order copy.



"The Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru City is directed to send the case file with the concerned IO to hand over personally to the Investigation Officer in CID," it said.



"The Director General of Police, CID, Special Units and Economic Offences, Bangalore may please arrange to take up further investigation. After the completion of the investigation of the case please send the detailed report to this office," it added.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and prominent BJP leader BS Yediyurappa is facing a FIR under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl.

According to the FIR, the alleged incident occurred on February 2 in Bengaluru, and it was filed by a city police station. According to the FIR, the woman was sexually harassed when she sought help on February 2. The victim had sought assistance in a case involving another alleged sexual attack on her.

The FIR alleges that the senior BJP politician sexually attacked the victim after dragging her into a room. When the victim hurried out of the room and she told her mother about the alleged assault.

The victim claimed in the FIR that she was sexually harassed when she went to seek aid for an event in which she had been raped by others.



Based on a complaint submitted by the victim's mother, the senior BJP leader was booked under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) as well as 354 (A) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Reacting to allegations of sexual assault against him in the police FIR, Yediyurappa claimed that a few days ago, a "distressed woman seeking help" came to his house and he had "brought the matter to the attention of the police."

Following this, the BJP leader said that later, the woman started to talk against him.



"I have brought this matter to the attention of the police commissioner, yesterday they filed a complaint against me in the police station, let's see what happens next, it cannot be said that there is a political motive behind this," he said.