JNU students’ union elections 2024: Nominations for presidential candidates shortlisted

Nominations for the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) elections began today, Friday, with the final list of contending candidates scheduled to be announced on March 16.

According to representatives of the Left-aligned student organisations, they have shortlisted four potential presidential candidates: Students' Federation of India (SFI) candidate Umesh Kumar Yadav, Democratic Students' Federation (DSF) Anagha Pradeep and Swati Singh, and Dhananjay of All India Students' Association (AISA).

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) may nominate Umesh Chandra Ajmira, Arjun Anand, Govind Dangi, Deepika, or Kavya for president, according to student representatives.

Kunal Kumar, Shudhandhu Shekhar, and Farheen Zaidi, members of the Congress-affiliated National Students' Union of India (NSUI), may run for the position, according to PTI.



The nomination process continued until 5 pm today, after which, the final list of eligible candidates will be revealed on Saturday, March 16.

Results of the last election

The JNUSU elections are being held four years after the previous one. The elections were postponed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and could not be held later.

Aishe Ghosh, the left-wing SFI candidate, won the most recent JNUSU election in 2019.



The left-aligned student organisations formed an alliance to compete in the 2019 elections under the title the United-Left Alliance, which includes a coalition of AISA, SFI, DSF, and AISF.



This year, too, the left-wing student organisations are expected to establish an alliance to compete in the JNUSU elections and mutually select the presidential candidate.