BJP targets young voters with short videos highlighting gov't initiatives

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is targeting young and first-time voters with engaging short videos on the achievements of the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi when it comes to education, health, communication, and start-ups, party leaders announced today, Thursday, March 14.

The ruling party is heavily utilising social media to reach out to young voters, and it just developed a website, pehlavotemodiko.bjp.org, as part of its drive to communicate with them and solicit their support for the polls, the schedule of which is likely to be published shortly.



The campaign highlights the theme that the lives of Indian youngsters have improved over the last decade under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, a party leader told PTI.

Highlights of the campaign include the new National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which aims to transform the educational system; the establishment of 390 new universities, seven Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs), seven Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), and 15 All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMs) over the past ten years; and Startup India, which has resulted in the nation having over a lakh start-ups and over 100 unicorns.



The campaign asserts that programmes like Khelo India and Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) have "transformed" India's sporting arena and that the nation's infrastructure is being reshaped by motorways, Vande Bharat trains, and trans-harbour links.



It claims that in the last ten years, the country's solar power capacity has increased by 2,300 per cent and that the successful hosting of the G20 summit is evidence of India's elevated stature in international affairs.



In addition to UPI (Unified Payments Interface) and 5G technologies, which have transformed India's digital landscape, the Chandrayaan 3, Mangalyaan, and Aditya L1 space missions are also mentioned to showcase the nation's SpaceTech accomplishments, party leaders involved in the campaign claimed.



A few examples of the government's commitment to gender equality and women's empowerment include the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao initiative, which aims to empower women, and the six-month paid maternity leave and 33 per cent reservation in Parliament.