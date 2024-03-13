Supreme Court stays K'taka Board exams for Classes V, VIII, IX

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, March 12, stayed the Board examinations for students of Classes V, VIII and IX of state syllabus schools in Karnataka, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

A two-judge bench headed by Justice Bela M Trivedi and comprising Justice Pankaj Mithal passed the order after hearing an appeal by the Registered Unaided Private Schools' Management Association (RUPSMA) of Karnataka against the Karnataka government.

RUPSMA filed the appeal in the top court against an order of a division bench of the High Court of Karnataka which had allowed the Karnataka government to hold board examinations in schools affiliated to the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEB).

"The said examinations held pursuant to the notification deemed illegal by the single-judge should not have been held, affecting the exam system and the students' career. Needless to clarify that the exams should not be proceeded further," the bench said.

The high court's division bench stayed a March 6 order of the single-judge staying the Board examinations. Senior advocate Devadatt Kamat, who appeared for the Karnataka government, argued before the top court that the exams, which are being held for Classes V, VIII and XI are not board examinations in the strictest sense, but only a 'summative assessment'. "We can say that the students are not required to pass," he said.

He made it clear to the apex court that the state government's scheme has been devised in such a way that no student can be detained based on these examinations. The students will be assessed only for their educational qualification.

After hearing his submissions, the judges asked Kamat, what is the purpose of these exams and what would they serve? Kamat stated that the exams prepare students academically and also ensure that they would be able to face the actual board exams later.

Kamat pointed out that the single-judge's order staying the exams was patently illegal as the state is the competent authority to conduct summative assessments, which is a policy matter of the government.

Meanwhile in a statement, the KSEAB said the Board examinations to be held for Classes V, VIII and IX from March 13 to 16 have been postponed until further notice.

