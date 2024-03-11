NEET MDS postponement: SC lists hearing for March 15; students say it's "too late"

After the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) notice failed to satisfy aspirants of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Masters of Dental Surgery (NEET-MDS) and even the Supreme Court's direction to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) to “take a call” on the matter within a week failed to bare fruit, the students continue to advocate for the postponement of NEET MDS.

They have approached the Supreme Court again. "Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud has shifted the hearing date to March 15," shared a student with EdexLive, on the condition of anonymity.

"We are trying to figure something else out, March 15 is too late for us," says the student.

The NBEMS notice dated March 7 pushed the internship cut-off date, which had allegedly rendered over 8,000 candidates ineligible for the exam, to June 30, 2024. Aspirants stated that this still doesn't help a major chunk of students who will conclude their internships only in August or September because of COVID-induced delays. Hence, students claim that the notice is ‘unfair’.

The exam is slated to be held on March 18 and with very less time on their hands, hopefully spirants have approached the Supreme Court again. They are trying to prepone the matter so that the issue can be addressed at the earliest.