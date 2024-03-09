ED raids multiple locations in Kolkata in cash-for-school-job case

In relation to the cash-for-school-job case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids and search operations at many locations in and around Kolkata on the morning of Friday, March 8.

Insiders from the central agency confirmed the actions at three distinct locations up till the report was issued, IANS reports.



The home of para-teacher Abdul Amin in New Town, on Kolkata's northern outskirts, was one of the three locations where the raid and search activities were taking place.



Amin is reportedly very close to Partha Chatterjee, Secretary General of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the former West Bengal Education Minister who is presently being held in judicial prison in the matter.



The second location, Chandan Chattopadhyay's residence in Rajarhat, on the northern outskirts of Kolkata, is where the simultaneous raid and search operations were carried out. Sources claim that Chattopadhyay, a land-dale agent by trade, was closely associated with Prasanna Roy, the middleman detained by the central agency over the school job case.

According to the sources, the third location of the raid is Kamal Agarwal's lavish home at the post-Diamond City North housing complex in Nagerbazar, which is likewise located on the northern outskirts of Kolkata. However, when the ED investigators began the raid and search operations, Agarwal, a businessman by trade, was not at home.