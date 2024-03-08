ICAI to conduct foundation, intermediate exams thrice a year

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will be conducting examinations for foundation and intermediate courses three times in a year, stated a report by PTI.

Till now, the institute has been conducting these exams only twice a year.

"The intermediate and foundation course examinations will be conducted thrice in a year in the month of January, May/June and September," ICAI said in a release today, Friday, March 8.

The decision was taken at ICAI's council meeting on March 7.

ICAI has more than 4 lakh members and 8.5 lakh students.

What is ICAI?

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is a statutory body set up by an Act of Parliament under the Chartered Accountants Act, 1949 for the regulation and development of the profession of Chartered Accountancy in India.

The institute, functions under the administrative supervision of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and is the largest professional accountancy body in the world, with a strong tradition of service to the nation. Today, ICAI has a wide network of five regional councils and 171 branches in India.

Recently, the newly elected President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) CA Ranjeet Kumar Agarwal, shared his vision at a press conference held in New Delhi. His vision for the year is encapsulated in the initiative DRISHTI means ‘vision’ that would lead the Institute towards groundbreaking advancements in the fields of Digitalisation (D), Research (R), Integrity (I), Skills (S), Handholding (H), Transparency (T), and Independence (I).