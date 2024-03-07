“Unfair, Illogical”: Students dissatisfied with new NBEMS notice for NEET MDS; to approach SC?

The new notice by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), extending the cut-off date for completion of the internship for eligibility in National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test for Masters of Dental Surgery (NEET-MDS) till June 30, 2024, has brought no relief to the aspirants.

The NEET-MDS 2024 aspirants, who have been urging for a postponement of the entrance examination, allege that even after the extension has been granted in internship deadline, a large chunk of aspirants are yet to be made eligible for the examination.

Speaking to EdexLive, NEET-MDS aspirants said that they will approach the Supreme Court once again for an urgent hearing on the matter.

The notice

On Thursday, March 7, the NBEMS released a notice saying, “...The cut-off date for completion of internship has been extended to 30th June 2024 for the purpose of eligibility for NEET-MDS 2024”.

However, the date for the exam remains unchanged. The notice mentions that NEET-MDS 2024 shall be conducted as previously notified, on March 18, 2024.

The aspirants claim that there are still over 5,000 dental interns across India yet to be eligible for the exam as their internship doesn’t end till August or September 2024.

Dr Nimisha Parasher is one such aspiring dental surgeon. She said, “We have no idea why this notice has been released at all if it does not address the concerns that students are facing. Our only hope now is the Chief Justice. We will approach the Supreme Court and we are hoping for an urgent hearing by Monday (March 11).”

The NBEMS notice has come just 10 days before the exam is scheduled, leaving the students with little hope for their futures.

Another BDS intern, Dr Rishab Chakraborty, who was made eligible for the examination after the NBEMS notice on March 7, said that it is unfair to the students who will be getting only 10 days for the exam preparation.

“I do not understand the logic behind picking June 30, 2024, as the new cut-off date. Most of the students do not complete their internships until August-September. The rest of us who have been made eligible also are in a state of confusion because the notice has come just 10 days before the exam. The authorities have given no explanation behind their decision either,” Rishab added.

Medical associations react…

The NBEMS notice hasn’t only received flak from the students, but several health activists and medical associations have shared their concerns as well.

Dr Rohan Krishnan, Chairman, Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA), expressed on social media platform X, “This is just a part of the problem solved. I don’t think it’s justified to the students. Requesting @MoHFW_INDIA @mansukhmandviya ji to kindly hear the pleas of dentists of the nation. Just increasing eligibility will not do. Dates of the exam should be postponed.”

Dr Aviral Mathur, President, Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA), also took to social media expressing disappointment towards the said notice.

“I’ve mixed opinions on this one. Predicted that they might do something like this when first came to know about the problem. But it’s like an end of season sale! Will create more anarchy. More chaos. Was it such a big deal to reschedule?” he posted on platform X.