All about the school teachers’ bank that Kerala will be establishing

Kerala will soon establish a teachers' bank of retired school faculty members to tap into their knowledge and expertise.

State General Education Minister V Sivankutty announced today, Saturday, June 29 that the General Education Department would commence the procedures this year, according to PTI.

"A teachers' bank of retired school faculties will be prepared and its procedures will be started this year itself. The stand of the General Education Department is to make use of the knowledge and expertise of the retired hands," he said.

Sivankutty stated that all retired teachers who are interested in serving could join the planned teachers' bank.

The minister was speaking after opening a meeting of retired school teachers in Thiruvananthapuram.

In other news from Kerala…

On Wednesday, June 26, the Kerala Legislative Assembly unanimously passed a resolution demanding that the Central government conduct a thorough investigation into alleged irregularities in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) and the National Eligibility Test (NET) administered by the National Testing Agency (NTA), reports ANI.

M Vijin, LDF Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from the Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led LDF, moved the motion in the Assembly, which received support from both the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the opposition United Democratic Front (UDF), led by the Indian National Congress.