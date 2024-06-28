NEET: High-level committee seeks suggestions from students, parents on NTA & exam process reform; here's how you can contribute

Starting today, June 27, the high-level committee, constituted by the Government of India, is seeking suggestions, views and ideas regarding three points:

- The examination process' mechanism and how it can be reformed

- How data protocols can be reformed

- National Testing Agency (NTA): Its structure and functioning

While the high-level committee, with Dr K Radhakrishnan, Former Chairman, ISRO as the Chairman and members from government, government organisations, academia, and higher educational institutions, already working to make recommendations along these lines, it is also seeking opinions from other stakeholders.

The last date to submit feedback in July 7. It may be noted that this is one day before the Supreme Court date of July 8 when all the petitions in connection to the irregularities in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) has been listed.

Students, parents and any other stakeholder willing to share views can visit: https://innovateindia.mygov.in/examination-reforms-nta/

This was informed by a tweet put out by the Ministry of Education via a post on social media platform X today, Friday, June 28.

"Comprising members from government organizations, academia, and higher educational institutions, the committee aims to recommend reforms in the examination process, enhance data security protocols, and review the structure and operations of the National Testing Agency (NTA)," read the tweet.

"The Committee has decided to seek suggestions, views and ideas from various stakeholders especially students and parents in this regard," it went on to say.