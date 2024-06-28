Lok Sabha: This is what happened when Rahul Gandhi proposed to initiate discussion on NEET in students' interest

In the ongoing Lok Sabha session, today, Friday, June 28, Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi requested Speaker of the Lok Sabha Om Birla for time to issue a join statement from the Opppsition as well as the Government of India and hold a discussion oN NEET.

Rahul Gandhi said, "We wanted to give a joint message to the students of India, on behalf of Opposition and Government - that we consider this an important issue. So, we thought that to respect students we will have discussion on NEET today, a dedicated discussion."

"So the point is that there are two forces...," Rahul Gandhi began when his mic was cut off, as per a video being shared by ANI. And the speaker moved on to the next item in the proceedings.

Speaker Om Birla assured that the at the appropriate time, they will be allowed to speak on the issue. Speaker Om Birla insisted that discussion on Motion of Thanks to President's Address be taken up first, stated a tweet by ANI.

Even President of Indian National Congress Mallikarjun Kharge raised the matter.

The issue of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) irregularities, including that of other exams, is consistently being brought up by the Parliament, as was the promise by the Opposition. The attempt today was to issue a joint statement on the NEET issue for the students.

For now, the Lok Sabha has been adjourned till 12 noon.