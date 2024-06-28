"Date of all exams to be announced soon," says Dharmendra Pradhan

While protests by opposition against the irregularities in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) disrupted sessions in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, outside the Parliament, assured that the government is prepared for any deliberations on the matter but "within tradition and decorum".

"The government's responsibility is towards the youth of the country, towards the students of the country," he said.

He also pointed out that since President of India Droupadi Murmu herself has addressed the issue in her speech, it shows the "government's intention" and that they are ready to face any issue.

The education minister also assured that "strictest action" will be taken against the accused and that no one will be spared.

"A credible high-level committee has also been formed for reform, soon the date of all those exams will also be announced. I also request the opposition to come out of politics and join the discussion," he stated, as per a tweet put out by ANI.

Pradhan pointed out that the National Testing Agency's Director General has been removed and that this is proof of the government's commitment. "I want to appeal to the opposition that they should not confuse the students," he said.