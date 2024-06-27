Here's how President Murmu addressed the NEET paper leak scandal in Lok Sabha

Among sloganeering, President of India Droupadi Murmu delivered her first presidential address in the Lok Sabha today, Thursday, June 27.

The President spoke about the exam irregularities and that's when the sloganeering around NEET picked up even more. She proceeded to say, "It is not right to stall any exam for any reason."

President Murmu also assured that the government is committed to conducting a fair probe of the recent paper leaks and will ensure that strict punishment is given to the guilty.

The issues around National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) like paper leaks and irregularities, along with the credibility of the National Testing Agency, is constantly being brought up by the Opposition in the Parliament.

Stating that paper leaks have happened before as well, she said that the need of the hour is to rise above partisan politics and come up with a concrete solution.

She also said that there is already a strict law in place to curb the irregularities in examinations.

"The government is working to look into exam conducting agencies, their process, the method of conducting these exams and bright about improvement," she said while the Opposition continued to chant "NEET NEET".