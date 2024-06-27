"Empty boxes outside NTA hall have no sensitive material inside them": NTA clarifies

After pictures of boxes kept outside the hall of the National Testing Agency (NTA) started going viral and students, aspirants and other stakeholders expressed concern with the way the testing body handles question and answer papers, the official X handle of NTA posted a video. The video shows that the boxes are empty while an unidentified official directs people to open boxes for the video.
In the same post, put out today, Thursday, June 27, at 3.18 pm, the NTA said, "These are empty boxes kept outside the hall at NTA and do not have any sensitive material inside them. Never did we keep these boxes in open, as being reported by the media. Also, we have sufficient number of security personnel deployed at the place where boxes are kept."
Amidst the ongoing inquiry into the irregularities of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) exam, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe and the high-level committee which is looking into making the processes of conducting the exam more smoother and seamless, the NTA is facing a lot of flak from every corner.
Even during the ongoing Lok Sabha session, several slogans regarding NEET were raised by politicians, especially during the time when the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan was taking his oath for the second term.