"Empty boxes outside NTA hall have no sensitive material inside them": NTA clarifies

After pictures of boxes kept outside the hall of the National Testing Agency (NTA) started going viral and students, aspirants and other stakeholders expressed concern with the way the testing body handles question and answer papers, the official X handle of NTA posted a video. The video shows that the boxes are empty while an unidentified official directs people to open boxes for the video.

In the same post, put out today, Thursday, June 27, at 3.18 pm, the NTA said, "These are empty boxes kept outside the hall at NTA and do not have any sensitive material inside them. Never did we keep these boxes in open, as being reported by the media. Also, we have sufficient number of security personnel deployed at the place where boxes are kept."