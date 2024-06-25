NEET UG: Petition filed in SC alleging involvement of NTA officers in manipulating OMR sheets

The Supreme Court on Monday, June 24, deferred the hearing to next week on the petition alleging that there was an involvement of the National Testing Agency (NTA) officers in manipulating the OMR sheets in the NEET-UG examination conducted on May 5.

A two-judge Vacation Bench of the top court, led by Justice Manoj Misra and SVN Bhatti adjourned the plea filed by Sabareesh Rajan, to next week after asking the petitioner (Rajan) to withdraw a similar petition filed before the high court.

Rajan had moved the apex court seeking its direction for judicial intervention into the alleged paper leak, award of grace marks against the time loss, and irregularities that occurred during the conduct of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test - Undergraduate) (NEET-UG) examination, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

During the course of the hearing on JUne 24, the lawyer for NTA pointed out to the top court that that a similar writ petition was filed before the Delhi High Court.

Opposing this, advocate Ravi Kumar, for the petitioner, Rajan, clarified that though this matter was mentioned before the high court; however, it had refused to hear the same on the ground that the Supreme Court is seized of the NEET matters.