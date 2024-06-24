UoH fest protests: Five, including student union president, suspended

The row over the cultural festival of the University of Hyderabad (UoH), Sukoon, has taken an ugly turn with the suspension of five students, who were involved in the protest at the residence of the vice-chancellor, Prof BJ Rao, on May 18.

The university, in its order dated May 31, suspended Students Union President Ateeq Ahmed as well as other students, Kripa Maria George, G Mohith, Sohal Ahamed and Asika VM for one semester (July-December 2024), from the university campus and also expelled them from the hostel campuses.

Additionally, Rs 10,000 was imposed on five more students as a part of the disciplinary action.

The order said that the students had trespassed and attacked the vice-chancellor's residence, therefore leading to disciplinary action against them.

Members of the students union condemned the administration for this action and have called on a sit-in protest from tomorrow onwards, demanding to revoke the suspension and fine on the students.

One of the members of the students union told The New Indian Express that efforts were made for deliberations and talks on the issue to revoke the suspension since the release of the order, and a representation was also given to the deputy chief minister in this regard. However, the administration did not budge and that were now resorting to protests, demanding revoking of the orders.