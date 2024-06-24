NEET-UG paper leak: Bihar Police's EOU on look out for 10 MBBS students of medical colleges in Bihar & Jharkhand

More than 10 MBBS students of the government medical colleges in Bihar and Jharkhand are under the scrutiny of Bihar police's Economic Offences Unit (EOU) for their alleged involvement in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2024 question paper leak case.

These students were associated with an inter-state 'solver gang' led by Sanjeev Mukhiya alias Lutan, a resident of Nagarnausa in Nalanda district. They are learnt to be beneficiaries of the racket involved in leak of question paper for the medical entrance examination by the gang, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The list of the students has been prepared on the basis of information elicited from six members of the 'solver gang' arrested from Jharkhand.

Raids were conducted in Ranchi and Hazaribagh by the EOU in search of the students, but they could not be arrested.

Investigation carried out by EOU revealed that Sanjeev Mukhiya, the alleged kingpin of the gang, initially worked for an education mafia Ranjeet Don of Nalanda. Mukhiya's son Shiv is learnt to have done his MMBS from Patna Medical College and Hospital and is currently lodged in Beur central jail near Patna.

Shiv is an accused in the leak of question paper of teachers' recruitment through Bihar Public Service Commission.

Meanwhile, EOU has stumbled upon clinching evidence to corroborate leak of question paper of NEET-UG 2024, officials associated with the investigation revealed on Sunday, June 23.

Baldev Kumar alias Chintu, one of the six members of 'solver gang' arrested from Jharkhand's Deoghar district on Friday night, June 21, told the interrogators that he had obtained PDF file of question papers and answer sheets from one Rocky of Ranchi ahead of the examination on May 5.

Chintu further disclosed that he had received the question papers and answer sheets on his WhatsApp. The same were printed through Wi-Fi and provided to 35 candidates to memorise them at Learn and Play School located at Khemnichal in the state capital.

During interrogation, Chintu, who is an active member of 'solver gang' led by Sanjeev Singh alias Sanjeev Mukhiya alias Lutan, told the interrogators that he obtained the questions and answer sheets of Biology first followed by Physics and Chemistry.

At least 12 copies of question papers and answer sheets were printed to be distributed among candidates at Learn and Play School at Khemichak.

Rocky, who runs a restaurant on Kadru Road under Chutia police station in Ranchi, knew from where the question papers and answer sheets were obtained. Rocky is stated to be a resident of Nawada district in Bihar.

A team of EOU officials conducted raids on suspected hideouts of Rocky in Ranchi and Hazaribagh on Sunday, June 23, but he could not be arrested.

Sources said that Chintu revealed that a few of the candidates had appeared at the Hazaribagh centre on May 5.

Chintu was present at Khemnichak but managed to escape before the police conducted searches there. He destroyed SIM and mobile phone used in the crime at NIT Ghat in Patna before leaving for Deoghar in Jharkhand.