NTA Director General Subodh Kumar Singh SACKED! Meet the new DG!

Facing severe backlash from several corners, owing to mismanagement of exams like the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) and the University Grants Commission - National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET), the Centre has removed Subodh Kumar Singh, Director General of the National Testing Agency (NTA).

This was informed by the Ministry of Personnel via a statement today, Saturday, June 22.

Retired Indian Administration Service (IAS) officer Pradeep Singh Kharola has been given additional charge as the Director General of the NTA "till the appointment of a regular incumbent or until further orders".

Kharola is Chairman and Managing Editor of the India Trade Promotion Organisation, as stated in a report by NDTV.

It maybe noted that this announcement comes hours before the re-test for those candidates who were given grace marks in the NEET UG exam. Also, The NEET Postgraduate (PG) exam has been postponed, it was announced today, June 22, late in the evening. Also, the details of the high-level committee which is to restructure the exam conducting process was announced today, June 22.

Several protests had demanded the resignation of Subodh Kumar Singh, among re-exam and other such demands. Petitions have also been filed in the Supreme Court, which the apex court is in the process of hearing.