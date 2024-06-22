NEET PG has been POSTPONED! Ministry of Health informs

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) exam has been postponed and this was informed by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), Government of India via a post on social media platform X today, Saturday, June 22, at 10.11 pm.

"NEET-PG Entrance Examination, conducted by National Board of Examination postponed", stated the post.

"New date will be notified at the earliest", stated the post.

This announcement comes amidst the postponement of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research - University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (CSIR UGC-NET) which was announced on June 21, late in the night. Also, it may be recalled that the cancellation of the University Grants Commission - National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) was announced on June 19.

This also comes after the all the irregularities which the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG), conducted on May 5 the results of which were announced on June 4, is grappling with. Along with the several petitions filed in the Supreme Court against the paper leak allegations, grace marks issue, malpractices, mismanagement and impersonation.

The test conducting body, the National Testing Agency (NTA), and the Ministry of Education have come under fire after this. A high-level committee was announced to restructure the entire exam-conducting process.