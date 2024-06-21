NMC amends June 7 notice: FMGs who have "sufficiently compensated" now eligible for one year of CRMI

The National Medical Commission addressed the dismay against the June 7 notice regarding compensatory certificates via a new notice date June 19.

"In continuation to the Public Notice of even number dated 07th June, 2024, it is clarified that all students who have sufficiently compensated classes in physical onsite in lieu of the online classes and subsequently passed examination equivalent to MBBS in India, shall be eligible for one year mandatory internship as specified in the CRMI Regulations 2021", it said.

"All other conditions will remain the same as mentioned in the public notice dated 07.12.2023. This Public Notice is also applicable to similarly placed students of who passed examination equivalent to MBBS in India from any other countries", it stated. The notice was signed by Dr Aruna V Vanikar, President of Under-Graduate Medical Education Board (UGMEB).

It may be recalled that on June 18, the National Medical Commission (NMC) had agreed amend the June 7 notice regarding compensatory certificates issued by foreign medical universities. This decision was communicated by the student representatives of Foreign Medical Graduates (FMGs) who attended a meeting with NMC.

Previously, via the June 7 notice, the NMC announced that certificates from foreign medical universities compensating for online classes would no longer be accepted. They explained that it has taken this decision as “many FMGs are maliciously obtaining compensatory certificates from their parent universities for the online classes carried by them.”