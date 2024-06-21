CSIR-UGC NET exam postponed. Read NTA's official statement here

The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research - University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (CSIR UGC-NET) has been postponed, the National Testing Agency (NTA) informed today, Friday, June 21.

“The candidates are hereby informed that the Joint CSIR-UGC-NET Examination June-2024 which was scheduled to be held between 25.06.2024 to 27.06.2024 is being postponed due to unavoidable circumstances as well as logistic issues. The revised schedule for the conduct of this examination will be announced later through the official website,” the NTA said in a statement.

This comes after the testing body is already under fire for all the irregularities in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) including mismanagement, malpractices, paper leak allegations, grace marks issue, 67 toppers, seven toppers from one centre and many more. Supreme Court is hearing several cases regarding the same.

Also, the Ministry of Education announced on June 19 that the University Grants Commission - National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) stood cancelled. This was owing to, "inputs from Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) under the Ministry of Home Affairs, prima-facie indicating that the integrity of the examination may have been compromised".

"Fresh Examination shall be conducted, for which information shall be shared separately", the post informed.