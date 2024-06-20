UGC-NET cancellation & NEET scam: Dharmendra Pradhan addresses press conference

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to address a press conference today, June 20. The conference will be broadcast by the Press Information Bureau (PIB), the National Media Centre of the Government of India, today, at 7 pm.

The move comes amidst the cancellation of cancellation of the University Grants Commission - National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) examination and irregularities in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2024, both conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

The Ministry of Education, Government of India and the PIB informed that the UGC-NET June 2024 exam has been cancelled on June 19, stating that the integrity of the examination may have been compromised.

On the other hand the NTA recently also faced flak for irregularities in the NEET-UG examination.

Today, June 20, more than two dozen students from various universities and members of different student organisations protested outside the MoE and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's house in central Delhi against the UGC-NET and NEET-UG irregularities. More than two dozen of these students were detained during the protest.

The student organisations also called for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged corruption in the exams.

"We have seen massive discrepancies in the result of NEET-UG declared on 4 June. NEET aspirants have been demanding a re-exam. However, the NTA and the MoE have not responded to their demands. Now the UGC NET examination has been cancelled due to paper leak. NTA has failed students time and again. We demand a complete scrapping of the NTA," the AISA unit of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) stated.