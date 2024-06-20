NTA DG Subodh Kumar meets Higher Education Secretary K Sanjay Murthy

The Director-General of the National Testing Agency (NTA), Subodh Kumar, is meeting with the Secretary, Higher Education, Government of India, K Sanjay Murthy at Shastri Bhawan, Delhi, as per a post on X shared by ANI.

Online news reports informed that the NTA DG has been summoned by the Education Secretary and will need to offer explanations regarding the recent exam mishaps.

This comes in the context that the National Testing Agency, has been accused of mismanagement of not one but two exams, the National Eligibility and Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) and the University Grants Commission - National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET).

Supreme Court is hearing several petitions regarding the various issues with the NEET UG exam, conducted on May 5. The issues include mismanagement, malpractices, impersonation, paper leaks, misconduct, grace marks issues and a whole lot more.

The UGC-NET, it was announced by the Ministry of Education, Government of India, stood cancelled owing to "inputs from Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) under the Ministry of Home Affairs, prima-facie indicating that the integrity of the examination may have been compromised".