MANUU Hyderabad to offer law courses in Urdu

According to the Registrar, Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU), Hyderabad, Prof Ishtiaque Ahmed, the Bar Council of India (BCI) via a letter issued on June 17 has given approval to start the Law courses from the current academic year.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Syed Ainul Hasan expressed his happiness on this occasion and said that this is an important milestone in the history of Maulana Azad National Urdu University. It may be important to mention here that the Parliamentary Standing Committee headed by Member of Parliament Vivek Thakur had advocated and recommended to start law education in vernacular languages of the country under the new National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

In the light of the recommendations of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Higher Education, Urdu University now offers the following courses in Urdu:

- Five-year Law degree BALLB (Honours)

- Three-Year LLB

- One-Year LLM plus PhD (Law)

According to the Registrar, MANUU, now it is the duty of the lovers of Urdu to create awareness among students across the country in this regard so that students can get LLB and LLM education through Urdu medium as well.

Prof Tabrez Ahmed, Dean School of Law, said that the entrance tests were already held for the aspiring students to take admission in BALLB (Hons), LLB, and LLM courses.

The admissions were given based on the marks obtained.