"If the exam goes, counselling will also go," says SC, refusing to stay NEET UG counselling for now

The Supreme Court, during a hearing regarding the National Eligibility and Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) , again emphasised that it will not be staying the counselling, stated a report by LiveLaw.in.

The apex court was hearing another batch of cases related to NEET UG today, Thursday, June 20.

"We are not staying the counselling," a vacation bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and SVN Bhatti reiterated, who was hearing a batch of petitions regarding NEET UG irregularities.

The Supreme Court also orally said that it is well understood that the admission process will be subject to the final result of the petitions.

"That is already understood Mr Counsel. All this has been argued from day 1. They wanted stay of counselling, we denied. Ultimately if you succeed, then everything will go. If the examination goes, the counselling will also go", the bench said, as per a report by LiveLaw.in.

The point of 67 students scoring full marks was put forth by a counsel; while another counsel raised the point of a test centre in Meghalaya facing delays, a notice was issued regarding this.

Stay on re-test for those who were given grace marks was denied.

These cases will be heard again on July 8, along with all other cases connected with malpratices, mismanagement, irregularities, paper leaks, and other allegations against the National Testign Agency (NTA), the test conducting agency, with regards to the conduct of NEET UG exam.