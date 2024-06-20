"Due to isolated incidents, future of all students shouldn't be held hostage": Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, during a press conference in New Delhi, assured that an investigation is on into the irregularities of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2024.

"The accused will certainly be punished, even if they are from the NTA," he stated.

The minister also emphasised that the future of the students will be given top priority.

"The NTA's structure, functioning, examination process, security protocol and how to improve it all, a high committee will give recommendation on everything," he said and added that the intention is to conduct zero-error exam. This high committee will have experts to improve NTA.

Pradhan also requested everyone to not spread or indulge in any rumours and that the issue shouldn't be given a political twist.

He reminded one and all about the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act which came out in 2014. He urged that due to isolated incidents, careers of all students shouldn't be held "hostage".

"We are ready to make any correction, we will not leave any accused," he said.

Regarding the Patna probe, he assured that the ministry is in constant touch with the Patna police regarding the paper leak probe.