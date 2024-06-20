"Ban NTA", "cancel NEET": Opposition, student groups cry foul post UGC NET cancellation

Indian National Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge in a post on X asked, "When will the NEET exam be cancelled?"

The National Students' Union of India (NSUI) has called for action against the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Varun Choudhary, President, NSUI, urged Union Education Minister Dharmednra Pradhan to take action, including banning the NTA and initiating legal proceedings against its officials.

This comes in context of the sudden cancellation of the University Grants Commission - National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) June 2024 session exam which was announced by the Ministry of Education, Government of India late in the night of June 20.

This adds to the growing resentment against NTA, which was already facing severe criticism for mismanagement of another exam, the National Eligibility and Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG).

Regarding this medical exam, court cases are ongoing and the next hearing is on July 8. Also, paper leak allegations, malpratices, impersonation and other accusations are being made against the national testing body.

Nation-wide protests have also been initiated by aspirants, students, and state holders against the irregularities in NEET UG. The cancellation of UGC-NET on the basis of "inputs from Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) under the Ministry of Home Affairs, prima-facie indicating that the integrity of the examination may have been compromised", has sparked another row.