UGC-NET June 2024 exam stands CANCELLED, informs Ministry of Education

The Ministry of Education, Government of India and the Press Information Bureau (PIB) informed that the UGC-NET June 2024 exam has been cancelled.

The University Grants Commission - National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) conducted the exam on June 18, Tuesday and now, on the basis of "inputs from Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) under the Ministry of Home Affairs, prima-facie indicating that the integrity of the examination may have been compromised", the exam has been cancelled, informed the Education Ministry via a post on the social media platform, X today, June 19, at 10.19 pm.

"Fresh Examination shall be conducted, for which information shall be shared separately", the post informed.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has been handed over the matter and a thorough investigation is on, the post informed.