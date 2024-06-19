"Nalanda University, a symbol of India's academic heritage": PM Modi while inaugurating new campus

Today, Wednesday, June 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a plaque of Nalanda University's new campus at Rajgir, Bihar, inaugurating the campus in the morning.

The university is conceived as a collaboration between India and East Asia Summit (EAS) countries.

Taking to social media platform X this morning, PM Modi wrote, "It's a very special day for our education sector. At around 10:30 AM today, the new campus of Nalanda University will be inaugurated at Rajgir. Nalanda has a strong connection with our glorious past. This university will surely go a long way in catering to the educational needs of the youth."