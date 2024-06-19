"Nalanda University, a symbol of India's academic heritage": PM Modi while inaugurating new campus

Today, Wednesday, June 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a plaque of Nalanda University's new campus at Rajgir, Bihar, inaugurating the campus in the morning.
The university is conceived as a collaboration between India and East Asia Summit (EAS) countries.
Taking to social media platform X this morning, PM Modi wrote, "It's a very special day for our education sector. At around 10:30 AM today, the new campus of Nalanda University will be inaugurated at Rajgir. Nalanda has a strong connection with our glorious past. This university will surely go a long way in catering to the educational needs of the youth."
Here's what you should know about the new Nalanda campus:
- The campus has two academic blocks with 40 classrooms, with a total seating capacity of around 1900
- It also has as many as two auditoriums, each with a seating capacity of 300 seats
- The student hostel has a capacity of 550 students
- There is an international centre, an amphitheatre, a faculty club, and a sports complex as well
- The campus is a Net Zero campus, with several environment-friendly facilities like solar plants, water treatment plants, a water recycling plant, 100 acres of water bodies and more