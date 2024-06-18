NEET Paper Leak: Economic Offences Unit of Bihar Police to further interrogate nine candidates

Concerning the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) question paper leak case, the Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of Bihar Police will now question nine candidates in the presence of their parents in Patna today, Tuesday, June 18, reported IANS.



A Special Investigating Team formed to look into the paper leak

As per an official, the Economic Offenses Unit (EOU) has formed a Special Investigating Team (SIT) to further investigate the case. The SIT will interrogate them over the next two days.



Previously, Patna Police issued notices to 11 candidates to participate in the investigation, with two candidates expected to join the probe later on.



The SIT aims to probe into the matter of their roll numbers and roll codes being leaked with the solver gang.



The IANS reported that the Patna police had found the roll numbers and roll codes of the 11 candidates linked with a solver gang. After the case was transferred to the EOU, it asked the National Testing Agency (NTA) to supply them with the details of the 11 candidates.

After the EOU had received the details, the notice was then served to these candidates to join the probe.



Rule of the Mafia

The examination of NEET was held on May 5, but the mafia was successful in procuring the question papers a day earlier.



The Patna Police solved the case by arresting 13 individuals, including six exam mafias, four students, and three parents. The EOU is preparing to take four arrested candidates into custody to determine if the 11 suspected candidates are involved.



Union Education Minister acknowledges error

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan acknowledged irregularities in a few areas, stating that strict action would be taken against any senior NTA officials found guilty.



He assured candidates and parents that the Central government was taking the matter seriously and emphasised the need for improvements in the NTA, stated an IANS report.



NTA failing to support an investigation?

The 11 candidates who will be questioned belong to different districts in Bihar, and it is alleged that seven of them are girls.



During the investigation, the EOU requested the original copy of the question paper from the NTA, which was received on the morning of May 5. However, the NTA has not yet provided the original copy, further hindering the investigation.



Meanwhile, an EOU team will visit New Delhi to meet with NTA officials about the case.