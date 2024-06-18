NCERT textbook revision: Children should not grow up "glorifying criminal acts", says Hyderabad MP Owaisi

"The NCERT has decided to replace Babri Masjid with the words "three domed structure". It has also decided to call the Ayodhya judgement an example of "consensus." India's children should know that the Supreme Court called the demolition of Babri Masjid an egregious criminal act," Asaduddin Owaisi, President, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), shared via a post on social media platform, X.
The Member of Parliament (MP) was referring to the revisions being made in Political Science textbooks of the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT).
The Hyderabad MP said that students should be aware that a masjid which was functioning was "desecrated" in 1949 and then demolished by a mob in 1992.
"They should not grow up glorifying criminal acts," he said.
While in an interview with PTI, it may be recalled that Director of NCERT, Dinesh Prasad Saklani, said that these tweaks are an annual affair and there is no need to make a hue and cry about the same.
It may be noted that the Ayodhya section has been pruned from four to two pages and deleted details from the earlier version as a part of the revisions.
It instead focuses on the Supreme Court judgement that paved the way for the construction of a Ram temple at the disputed site.