Hoax email bomb threat received by Jaipur college. Here are updates

Now, a private college located in Jaipur, Rajasthan, has received a bomb threat. This happened over email today, Tuesday, June 18. But while a search operation was carried out, nothing suspicious was found during the search, the police officials informed.

The college in question is SSG Pareek PG College in Shastri Nagar, according to a report by PTI.

The police officials informed that it was in the name of 'KNR' group that the email was sent and the group claimed responsibility of the bomb threats which were given to schools just last month, in May.

"Efforts are being made to identify and trace the sender," the police added.

Elsewhere...

On June 12, a mental health institute in Chandigarh received a bomb threat over email.

Police on May 13, reported that certain schools in Jaipur received bomb threats via email in the morning which further caused alarm among students and parents, according to a report by PTI.

Over a dozen colleges including Delhi University's Lady Sri Ram College, Hansraj College and Ramjas College received bomb threat emails on May 23.

A Pakistani connection to the bomb threats that targeted at least 14 schools in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, was discovered by the crime branch concerning the Ahmedabad schools bomb threat case.