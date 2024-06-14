BREAKING: IIJNM to "no longer offer" Journalism courses; gives students notice of "closing down" institution

Astonishingly, India's renowned journalism school Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media (IIJNM) near Bengaluru has regretted that it will have to close down the institution due to dwindling number of admissions. In an email, which was sent to the candidates of the academic year 2024-25, the institute sought the bank details of the students to refund the fee amount.

"The management of the Indian Institute of Journalism & New Media (IIJNM) regrets to inform you that we will no longer offer programmes in Journalism. This decision was reached as the number of applicants so far this year is far below what is needed for a viable programme," the institute said in the email.

The institute, which has been a school of excellence in journalism for the past 24 years, has decided to close the institute to avoid huge financial losses, the email said. "The recent environment in which we have been operating, it is not possible to attract enough students to avoid huge financial losses to continue the programme," the email read.

Seeking the new batch of students' bank information to return the paid admission fee, the email said, "Without waiting for the planned start of the course this year on July 22, 2024, we are giving you notice of closing down our beloved Institution. We recognise it might pose some difficulty for you, but we have no other choice."

Additionally, it said a refund of the amount would be done within 10 days of receipt of banking details.

When EdexLive tried to reach out to the institute officials, they said they are not in the position to comment at the moment.