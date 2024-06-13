Rajasthan FMGs call off protests as DME agrees to send list of candidates seeking internships to Health Ministry

The Foreign Medical Graduates (FMG) in Jaipur, Rajasthan, who protested from 9 am on June 12 demanding seats for internships, have called off their demonstration after meeting the Directorate of Medical Education (DME) officials. Speaking about it, Dr Ravi Faujdaar, an FMG from Rajasthan said, "We met a DME official and they have prepared a list with details of FMG candidates who are seeking internship seat allotment in non-medical colleges."

Further, "We were assured that a notification will be issued by June 15. Therefore, we have called off our protest as the demand of sharing the candidates' list with the health minister is being streamlined." He informed EdexLive that more than 60 FMGs were on a sit-in protest at the DME office until the announcement of the preparation list was out.