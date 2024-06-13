NEET UG row: Education Minister Pradhan rejects allegations of paper leaks, calls NTA a "credible body"

"No evidence of paper leak in NEET-UG," stated Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan right after the Supreme Court heard three petitions regarding irregularities in the conduction of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test - Undergraduate 2024.

"Allegations of corruption in NTA unfounded, testing agency a credible body," he said, as per a PTI alert, regarding the National Testing Agnecy, also known as the NTA, the test conducting body.

The union minister also assured that no student will face any disadvantage.

The Centre today, Thursday, June 12, told the Supreme Court that the decision to give grace marks to 1,563 NEET-UG 2024 candidates for admission to MBBS, BDS and other courses has been cancelled and they will be given an option to take a re-test on June 23.

If these candidates do not wish to take up the re-test, then their earlier marks, sans the grace marks, will be given for the purpose of results.

"The Supreme Court is hearing the matter and we will abide by its decision. We will ensure no student is at a disadvantage," the union minister added, as stated in a report by PTI.

The medical exam has been marred by controversies this year, facing court cases in Supreme Court and several high courts as well.