NEET UG 2024: Two cases related to exam irregularities and grace marks to be heard by Supreme Court today

Two cases regarding irregularities in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) will be heard today by the Supreme Court, one of the cases has been filed by Alakh Pandey, Founder of test prep startup Physics Wallah.

The NEET-UG 2024 results, released on June 4, are plagued by allegations of discrepancies, particularly regarding grace marks.

This year, a staggering 67 students secured a perfect score of 720, all sharing the rank of number one.

Among the 67 students, ranks 68 and 69 have scores of 719 and 718 respectively, which many noted is not possible since each question is worth 4 marks and for every incorrect answer, 1 mark is deducted. So candidates can score 720 or 715 but nothing in between.

In response to these concerns, the National Testing Agency (NTA) explained that court cases over lost exam time led to grace marks being awarded. They stated, “Candidates' marks can be 718 or 719 also”.

However, many are unconvinced by this justification. seeking more details like how many marks were given and to whom.

Critics also note that the NTA initially published the list of the top 100 candidates with their scores but removed it after concerns were raised, republishing it without the scores.