NEET UG 2024 results controversy: “OMR torn deliberately,” alleges UP candidate; NTA refutes claim

Amidst the controversy surrounding the results of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET-UG) exam results 2024, a video statement of a candidate claiming that her OMR answer sheet was damaged intentionally and that the NTA has mishandled the answer sheets has been making rounds on social media.

In the video, the candidate, Ayushi Patel from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh alleges that when she tried to check her result on the website of the National Testing Agency (NTA) on June 4, she found that her result was not being generated. She assumed that it was due to heavy traffic on the website.

However, an hour later, she said that she received an email from the NTA claiming that her result could not be generated as her Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) answer sheet was torn.

Shocked, she and her family replied to the email with the help of her uncle, an advocate at the Allahabad High Court, requesting the NTA to share the torn OMR sheet with her if it were the case.

The candidate’s complaint was successfully registered, and she received copies of her OMR sheet, upon which, she found that the answer sheet and barcode appeared to have been torn intentionally.

When she tallied her answer bubbles with the NEET UG 2024 answer key issued by the NTA, she found that she was getting a score of 715. “Anyone could have calculated the scores; the bubbles were clearly visible,” she maintained.

Seeking legal recourse, Ayushi filed a petition with the Allahabad High Court, and a hearing is scheduled today, June 11.

“This is my third attempt at NEET… I studied hard for the past three years. I neither slept nor ate properly, and was only focused on my studies. I just hope that everyone understands my feelings, supports me and ensures that I get justice and that my paper is checked again,” she urges in her statement.

The candidate has garnered widespread support on social media. Priyanka Gandhi, the General Secretary of the Indian National Congress even shared the video on her X handle, asking, “Shouldn't the accountability of the agencies conducting the exams be fixed? Shouldn't the government give up its careless attitude and seriously consider the exam system?”