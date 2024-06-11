Meet Ministers of State for Education: Dr Sukanta Majumdar & Jayant Chaudhary who took charge today

Dr Sukanta Majumdar is officially the Minister of State for Education in the new cabinet of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This was informed by a tweet put out by the Ministry of Education's official X (formerly Twitter) (@EduMinOfIndia) page today, June 11, Tuesday, at 1.57 pm.

"Dr. Sukanta Majumdar officially assumed charge as Minister of State for Education at Shastri Bhawan, New Delhi, today. He expressed his gratitude to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for his visionary leadership. Dr. Majumdar also emphasized his commitment to working towards the welfare and development of students across the nation", the tweet read.

Also, senior officials of the Ministry of Education extended a warm welcome to Dr Majumdar on this significant occasion, the tweet informed.

Jayant Chaudhary also assumed charge, informed the Education Ministry's X handle.

"Shri Jayant Chaudhary officially assumed his duties as Minister of State for Education, at Shastri Bhawan today. He expressed his deep gratitude to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for the trust placed in him and pledged his commitment to working diligently towards enhancing the education sector", the tweet read.

Dr Sukanta Majumdar also posted from his official X handle (@DrSukantaBJP). He stated, "Assumed charge as MoS Education today. Inspired by the visionary leadership of PM @narendramodi and the vast experience of Union Minister Shri @dpradhanbjp. Eager to contribute towards realizing PM Modi's vision for transforming the education sector."