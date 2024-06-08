NEET UG Results 2024: NTA says four-member committee will review results, submit report in a week

The NEET-UG 2024 results have thrown medical aspirants into a frenzy due to numerous and unprecedented irregularities. Not only have the ranks skyrocketed, but NTA’s explanations regarding the discrepancies, especially about grace marks, are also quite dubious.

And today, Saturday, June 8, Subodh Kumar Singh, the Director General (DG) of the National Testing Agency (NTA) has said that the Ministry of Education will set up a panel to reexamine the results of over 1,500 students awarded grace marks in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG).

"Compensation with grace marks in NEET-UG has not affected qualifying criteria," says the director general. The four-member panel reviewing NEET-UG grace marks issue will be submitting the report within one week, he said.

"Result of NEET candidates who have been awarded grace marks might be revised, the admission process will not be impacted," says NTA DG Subodh Singh.

This year’s NEET-UG has sparked significant controversy, with many demanding a re-exam. Court petitions have also been filed, and several public figures, including MK Stalin, Priyanka Gandhi, Dhruv Rathee, Kanhaiya Kumar, Faye D’souza, and Akash Banerjee, have been questioning the NTA.

