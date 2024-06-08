IIIT Hyderabad: Food poisoning cases among hostel students was a menace in the making. Students share their story



Images of the food, shared by both students and alumni, have sparked a backlash against the institution. Sashwant Goel, an alumnus of IIIT Hyderabad, took to X to provide a detailed overview of the situation, alleging negligence by the authorities.

Goel claims that the institution attempted to keep the issue under wraps until participants of the Panini Linguistics Olympiad suffered from food poisoning, escalating the crisis.

Reflecting on the administration's inaction, a final-year student at the institute, who preferred to remain anonymous, informed EdexLive that in recent months, numerous instances of finding pests in food items and containers have occurred. They revealed, “In the Kadamb mess, one of the four mess halls at IIIT-H, we discovered a rat in the sugar box. Additionally, many food items in tetra packs were found to contain lizards.”

Moreover, the student alleges that there has been a significant drop in the quality of food over the last six months. “The food is spicier and oilier than before, making it unpalatable. There seems to be more oil than food in our plates”, they said.

The student asserts that it is apparent the mess and institute administration of IIIT Hyderabad has been highly negligent in maintaining food items. They further argue that the mess kitchens and storerooms are inaccessible to students, leaving them unaware of the conditions in which the food is stored.

The lackadaisical approach allegedly extends to the maintenance of utensils as well. According to the student, the plates are consistently greasy because the mess staff does not use soap when washing them. “There have also been instances where the staff used the spoons in the mess to unclog sink drains,” the student alleges.

In some mess halls, the students are supposed to wash their utensils after they finish eating, but most of them leave their plates in the sink, attracting rats and other pests, says the student.