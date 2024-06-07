NEET UG: TN CM Stalin emphasises on role of state in setting criteria for professional course selection

All the irregularities with the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) has upset several students and several prominent figures are also speaking up about it now, the most recent one being Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, MK Stalin.

Grace marks issues, paper leak allegations, 67 candidates securing All-India Rank Number One, six to seven toppers from the same centre are some of the many concerns. Though the test conducting body, National Testing Agency (NTA), has issued clarification, students, parents and other stakeholders are not convinced.

"Issues such as question paper leaks, clustering of toppers at specific centres, and award of marks, which are mathematically impossible, under the guise of grace marks highlight the pitfalls of the current Union Government’s centralisation," stated the tweet by the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu posted today, Friday, June 7 at 12.24 pm.