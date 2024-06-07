NEET UG Results 2024: Calcutta HC seeks NTA's response on plea questioning alleged irregularities

As per a report by LiveLaw.in, the Calcutta High Court has sought a response from the National Testing Agency (NTA), the test conducting body, on a plea which questions the alleged irregularities while conducting the 2024 National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate) examinations.

The matter was heard by a division bench of Justices Apurba Sinha Ray and Kausik Chanda, stated the LiveLaw.in report.

Since the maximum possible mark 720, the petitioner who filed the plea stated that a few candidates scored 718 or 719, which cannot happen. Notably, the marking scheme for the exam is four marks for each question and one mark is deducted for every wrong answer.

"It was stated that the National Testing Agency sought to justify the awarding of such marks based on a judgment passed by the Supreme Court in Writ Petition (Civil) No.600 of 2018 (Akshat Aggarwal & Ors. v. Union of India & Ors.)," stated the LiveLaw.in, report.

NTA needs to file an affidavit on the same in ten days from date in response to the allegations made in the writ petition.

The affidavit should also disclose how the reservation policy of the State as well as the Central Government has been followed in preparing the merit list....The National Testing Agency shall preserve the records pertaining to the NEET (UG) 2024 Examination until further order of this Court. The outcome of the counselling process shall abide by the result of the writ petition, the Court stated, as stated in the LiveLaw.in report.