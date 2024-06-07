NEET UG 2024: "Why is gov't ignoring voice of lakhs of students?" asks Priyanka Gandhi over exam irregularities

Now, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra today, Friday, June 7, slammed the Modi government over alleged irregularities in the NEET medical entrance exam and called for resolution of students' "legitimate complaints" through an investigation.

Several aspirants of the medical entrance exam National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) have alleged inflation of marks which led to a record 67 candidates bagging the top rank, including six from the same exam centre, stated a report by PTI.

The National Testing Agency (NTA), however, denied any irregularities and said the changes made in the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) textbooks and grace marks for losing time at the examination centres are some of the reasons behind the students scoring higher marks.

In a post in Hindi on X, Gandhi said, "First the NEET exam paper was leaked and now the students allege that there has been a scam in its results as well. Serious questions are being raised on 6 students of the same centre getting 720 out of 720 marks and many kinds of irregularities are coming to the fore."

There are reports of many children dying by suicide across the country after the results were announced, Gandhi said and added that this is very sad and shocking.