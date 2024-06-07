FMG certificates compensating offline clinical training with online theory classes shall not be accepted: NMC

The National Medical Commission (NMC) today, Friday, June 7, issued a public notice regarding the conduct of internships for Foreign Medical Graduates (FMGs).

This notice cited was particularly about the provision of supplementing online classes with offline mode.

The notice dated June 7 goes on to say that, "It has been observed that many FMGs are maliciously obtaining compensatory certificates from their parent universities for the online classes carried by them."

It went on to emphasise the importance of the medical profession and how it deals with precious human life plus the importance of well-trained medical professionals. In this light, it said, "The UGMEB has decided that henceforth, Certificate regarding the compensation/supplementation online theory subjects/classes with offline practical and clinical training shall not be accepted."

"FMGs who have attended their classes online for any duration during their course completion are required to qualify the FMG Examination and subsequently undergo a Compulsory Rotating Medical Internship (CRMI) for a period of two/three years (a schedule of 12 months to be repeated)," it concluded.

It was signed by Dr Aruna V Vanikar, President, Under-Graduate Medical Education Board (UGMEB).

This notice has upset FMGs. "What's the issue with @NMC_IND? Why is the NMC targeting FMGs? There are frequent notices against FMGs, and now they are refusing compensation certificate for online classes and asking everyone to go 2-3year of internship. Why this notice is posted 1year later?" they posted.