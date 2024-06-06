NEET-UG 2024 results: RTI plea filed seeking details about grace marks given to NEET aspirants

Amid a whirlwind of controversy surrounding the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2024 results, health activist Dr Vivek Pandey has now filed a Right To Information (RTI) plea seeking information on grace marks in the exam by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

The issue started after the results were announced on Tuesday, June 4, and candidates pointed out that a few students have scored 718 or 719 out of a total of 720. This raised eyebrows since the marking scheme for the exam is four marks for each question and one mark is deducted for every wrong answer (negative marking). Keeping in mind this marking pattern, candidates urged clarification regarding the matter.

Clarifying this, the NTA said that it received representations and court cases from NEET UG 2024 candidates raising concerns about loss of time during the exam and therefore, such candidates were compensated with grace marks.

However, the medical community is not satisfied with NTA’s response.

Now, activist Dr Vivek Pandey has sought an RTI response from the exam conducting agency, seeking details like the total number of students who were given grace marks in the examination, and the criteria and rules applied for the same.

The RTI plea also sought details regarding the said case filed against the NTA demanding grace marks.

It is important to note that Dr Pandey, along with NEET aspirants, has also filed a petition in the Supreme Court against the NTA, alleging instances of paper leaks this year in the NEET-UG examination.

While the hearing date is yet to be announced, the RTI and health activist has filed for an urgent hearing keeping in mind the increasing concerns of students after the results were announced.